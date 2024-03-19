For the unversed, in 2023, Maneka Gandhi had told news agency ANI, "This is a grade 1 crime, seven years in jail, a wildlife crime. King cobras die when their venom is taken out. Their venom is for digesting food. Without the venom, they can't eat anything and thus they die. There are very few cobras and pythons in the country. It is a crime to own them, catch them or use them''. She also alleged that the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner also used endangered species of snakes in his videos.