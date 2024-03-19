In November 2023, BJP MP and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi's NGO, People for Animals (PFA) filed a complaint against YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav and demanded for his immediate arrest. He was not arrested back then but others who were accused were taken into custody. Maneka Gandhi had called for 7 years of jail term for the YouTuber. Elvish Yadav's parents, Ram Avtar Yadav and Sushma Yadav, have now requested Gandhi to have mercy on their son. They also claimed that Elvish is 'innocent'. His mother even said that they haven't eaten for three days.
For the unversed, in 2023, Maneka Gandhi had told news agency ANI, "This is a grade 1 crime, seven years in jail, a wildlife crime. King cobras die when their venom is taken out. Their venom is for digesting food. Without the venom, they can't eat anything and thus they die. There are very few cobras and pythons in the country. It is a crime to own them, catch them or use them''. She also alleged that the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner also used endangered species of snakes in his videos.
In an interview with ABP News, Elvish’s parents said that people have framed their son. They also asked PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi to show mercy towards Elvish Yadav.
Elvish’s father said in Hindi, “If Maneka Gandhi is happy now with my son's arrest, then please show mercy towards him''.
Elvish's mother was in tears and said that her son is targeted because of his rising popularity which has landed him into controversies. They also said that people are jealous of his fame. Yadav's father said he visited his son after the arrest, and he categorically denied involvement in allegedly suppling snake venom at rave parties. His father also called all the accusations "false" and "unfounded."
"Main ek teacher hoon. Main bachchon ko padhata hun, kya maine apne bachche ko nahi padhaya hoga? Mujhe apni parvarish par garv hai aur main har janam me uska pita banna chahunga. ( I am a teacher. I have taught children. Wouldn't I impart the right teachings to my own son? I am proud of my upbringing and trust my child. I would want to be his father in every life,'' he said.
It is to be noted that, Elvish Yadav confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties, as per a report in NDTV. The 26-year-also said that he had encountered the accused at various rave gatherings and communicated with them.