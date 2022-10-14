Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dubbing Work Of Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's 'Mega154' Begins

If sources in the industry are to be believed, dubbing has begun for megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as 'Mega 154', even as shooting continues on one hand.

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja
Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:47 pm

If sources in the industry are to be believed, dubbing has begun for megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as 'Mega 154', even as shooting continues on one hand. 

Helmed by director Bobby (KS Ravindra), the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Industry insiders say that the team is canning an important action sequence in the film in which Ravi Teja is playing a powerful and lengthy role.

Sources say that the film has been scheduled for release for Sankranthi in 2023 and works are progressing as per schedules.

In accordance with that, the team has begun dubbing from Friday.

Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

'Mega154' has music by Devi Sri Prasad, while Arthur A Wilson is handling its cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Related stories

Chiranjeevi Is 'A Gem Of A Person And A Powerhouse Performer', Says Nayanthara

Chiranjeevi Thanks Fans For Making 'Godfather' A Pan-India Film

Ravi Teja's Telugu Film 'Ramarao On Duty' Set For OTT Release On SonyLIV

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Ravi Teja Mega 154 Shruti Haasan KS Ravindran Mega 154 Dubbing Upcoming Telugu Movie Telugu Film Industry Chennai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face