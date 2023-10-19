Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Drashti Dhami: The Most Memorable Scene From 'Duranga 2' Would Be My Fight Sequence

Exclusive

Drashti Dhami: The Most Memorable Scene From 'Duranga 2' Would Be My Fight Sequence

Drashti Dhami who plays a police officer in 'Duranga' will be seen doing lots of action in season 2. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh.

Drashti Dhami
Drashti Dhami Instagram

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 11:48 am

Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah, and Amit Sadh are back with season 2 of 'Duranga'. The trailer released recently and it has increased our excitement. The psychological thriller is all set to premiere on Zee5 on October 24. Like season 1, 'Duranga 2' also has lots of twists and turns and will keep you on the edge of your seats. It is directed by Rohan Sippy. In this season, Amit's character comes out of coma and it will unravel his story.

Drashti plays Gulshan's on-screen wife and we loved their chemistry. There is a lot more interaction between Drashti and Amit Sadh this season. Asked Drashti about the experience working with both, to which the actress said, ''Gulshan and Amit both are amazing co-actors to work with. They help you when you are in your scene, they are fun to be with on set and it's fun to watch both do a scene because there's a lot to learn. Watching them play their characters was amazing because they create their own things on set while a scene is going on...it was beautiful''.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Drashti has played a cop and she will be doing lots of action in season 2 of 'Duranga'. Recalling her memorable incident from this season, she said, ''For me, the most memorable scene would be my fight sequence. That was something I have not done before and that is something that I'm really looking forward to watch and I hope the audience also enjoys it."

