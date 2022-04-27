Dr Rajkumar's Grandson, Yuva Rajkumar, To Debut With Santhosh Ananddram Directorial

Legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar’s grandson and actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew, Yuva Rajkumar is all set to keep the family legacy in films going on. Yuva Rajkumar will be debuting with director Santhosh Ananddram’s next movie.

Interestingly, the film will be backed by the producers of ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’, Hombale Films. The actor and director both have not commented on this but the movie has been officially announced on April 27 with a poster featuring Yuva Rajkumar.

The details about the film, genre and other cast and crew are still awaited. April is considered special for the family because Yuva Rajkumar celebrates his birthday in the month and also the birth anniversary of late actor Dr Rajkumar is in the same month.

For those unaware, the actor was supposed to make a debut with historical film ‘Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava’. His rugged look in the poster went viral as well, however, the project went to the back burner for unknown reasons, according to Pinkvilla.

On the other hand, Ananddram is know for making movies like ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’, ‘Raajakumara’ and ‘Yuvarathna’.