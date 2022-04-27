Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dr Rajkumar's Grandson, Yuva Rajkumar, To Debut With Santhosh Ananddram Directorial

Grandson of late sandalwood actor Dr Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar, is all set to debut with the upcoming project directed by Santhosh Ananddram and backed by Hombale films.

Dr Rajkumar's Grandson, Yuva Rajkumar, To Debut With Santhosh Ananddram Directorial
Yuva Rajkumar Instagram/ @yuva_rajkumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 5:51 pm

Legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar’s grandson and actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew, Yuva Rajkumar is all set to keep the family legacy in films going on. Yuva Rajkumar will be debuting with director Santhosh Ananddram’s next movie. 

Interestingly, the film will be backed by the producers of ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’, Hombale Films. The actor and director both have not commented on this but the movie has been officially announced on April 27 with a poster featuring Yuva Rajkumar. 

Related stories

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film ‘James’ Finally Hits OTT

Puneeth Rajkumar's Life Story To Be Taught In Karnataka Schools

Puneeth Rajkumar's Posthumous Release 'James' Set For A Big Release Day

The details about the film, genre and other cast and crew are still awaited. April is considered special for the family because Yuva Rajkumar celebrates his birthday in the month and also the birth anniversary of late actor Dr Rajkumar is in the same month. 

For those unaware, the actor was supposed to make a debut with historical film ‘Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava’. His rugged look in the poster went viral as well, however, the project went to the back burner for unknown reasons, according to Pinkvilla. 

On the other hand, Ananddram is know for making movies like ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’, ‘Raajakumara’ and ‘Yuvarathna’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hombale Films Dr Rajkumar Puneeth Rajkumar Yuva Rajkumar Debut Sandalwood Santhosh Ananddram Art And Entertainment Yuva Rajkumar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat