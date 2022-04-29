It has been two years since the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and is always in the memories of his fans. April 29 marks his death anniversary. Actress Divya Dutta, who worked with the late actor in 'Blackmail' amongst several other films, says she feels his presence through the legacy the actor left behind.

Acknowledging the fact about his death anniversary, Dutta said in an interview to ETimes, “I don’t actually believe the fact that he is not there. I think his magnanimous presence in the movies, the legacy that he has left, and the relevance of it throughout, will not let anyone feel he is not around.”

She then went on to say that Khan has a unique style which made him stand out. Dutta added, “I think everyone has their own distinct style. However, what set Irrfan Khan apart was his impromptu style. The sheer magic he created just in that moment. This showed in his work. It was very natural and straight from the heart. And to add to it, the smile that he had in his eyes. He made an impact by just looking into the camera. It was amazing. He had a style that was subtle and effortless. There was something really romantic about all his performances.”

When asked if Khan would have loved the OTT content, Dutta said that he was someone who loved to experiment. She said, “He was definitely somebody who loved to experiment with his work. He would have loved the OTT bloom. As far as I know, he was working on something. It would have been a privilege to watch him on OTT too. But now his films are there on OTT and that way I think he has made his presence felt.”

Dutta said that Khan had made his mark with his shy smile and sense of humour. She also mentioned that she remembers him often and that he will continue to live on in their hearts.

When asked about Khan’s son Babil, and his debut ‘Qala’ she encouraged in by saying, “I would love to wish Babil all the very best. Of course he already has the nuances, the skills and the reflection of his father. I am sure he will certainly make him proud.”