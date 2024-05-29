Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun

Sukumar, just like director Shankar, is now all the more cautious about the content of his films getting leaked. He has now imposed stringent rules on the sets of his film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, including barring crew members from using phones. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.
Post the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the first installment of the franchise, it would not be wrong to say that expectations for the sequel are on a high. And hence, the makers are keen to keep the story details confidential to maintain the element of surprise for the viewers. As per a report on a daily, the director is making sure to take an extreme measure of shooting multiple endings to the film to keep everyone excited about how the film will conclude. It would also keep the crew members in limbo about which conclusion would make it to the final cut.
Interestingly, the filmmaker also has plans for a third part, and hence, the multiple endings would work out for the future of the franchise. Allu Arjun too had earlier confirmed that ‘Pushpa’ will be turned into a franchise, and that a third part is on the cards.
Apart from Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapati Babu, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. ‘Pushpa The Rule’ will follow the consolidation of Pushpa’s position in the smuggling underworld. It has music from Devi Sri Prasad, and the film’s second single ‘Soseki’ has been unveiled. It also features glimpses from the sets of the film’s shoot.
‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be released on August 15.