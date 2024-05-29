Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun

Post the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the first installment of the franchise, it would not be wrong to say that expectations for the sequel are on a high. And hence, the makers are keen to keep the story details confidential to maintain the element of surprise for the viewers. As per a report on a daily, the director is making sure to take an extreme measure of shooting multiple endings to the film to keep everyone excited about how the film will conclude. It would also keep the crew members in limbo about which conclusion would make it to the final cut.