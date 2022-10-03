Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Director Boyapati Sreenu To Next Work With Actor Ram Pothineni

Ace director Boyapati Sreenu is to next work with actor Ram Pothineni on a film that is to be produced by well known producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi.

Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni
Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 3:41 pm

An official announcement regarding the film, which the makers said was tentatively being referred to as 'BoyapatiRapo', was made on Monday. 

The makers' surprise announcement took social media by storm and got several fans excited and eager for updates. 

The makers also went on to say that further updates regarding the film will be put out on October 5, the festival day of Dussehra.


Sources close to the unit of the film say that Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements and that both the producer and the actor were thrilled by it.

The yet-to-be titled movie will be made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar will be presenting the film.

Art & Entertainment Ram Pothineni Boyapati Sreenu Film Director Srinivasaa Silver Screen Movie Announcement Upcoming Telugu Movie Telugu Filmmaker India
