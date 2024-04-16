‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Dipika Kakar always makes news when she shares updates of her family on social media. Recently, the actor turned heads when fans speculated that she was pregnant for the second time. While, the actor did not confirm the rumours, a recent report has revealed that these speculations are false, and the actor is not expecting a second baby.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are not expecting a second child. The couple welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in June last year. The report also quoted a source who mentioned that the actress has put on weight after pregnancy and that has given rise to the rumours. It also mentioned that she will be getting her fitness back on track soon.
Advertisement
The source said, “She is not expecting her second baby. There are no such plans. She has just gained weight after Ruhaan’s birth and will soon start focusing on getting back on track. Jaise hi kisi video ya photo mein angle iss tareeke ka hota hai, ek second mein pregnancy rumours aane lag jaate hain. The same happened with many actresses lately.”
The report also mentioned that Kakar is aware of the multiple reports that have been talking about her speculated pregnancy. The source added that she is quite angry at the baseless reports that are adding fuel to the fire. The source continued, “She is quite angry and not at all in the zone to talk about it. Dipika doesn’t even want to address or clarify the rumours and just let it be. She wants to maintain privacy and not talk about it at all.”
Advertisement
The rumours of Dipika Kakar’s second pregnancy hit the internet when the actor was seen in a loose white suit where she was holding Ruhaan in her arms. The actor had also covered her stomach with a dupatta which led many fans to speculate that she is pregnant.