Dino James Plays Up Story Of Toxic Relationship While Reimagining R.D. Burman's ‘Dil Lena Khel’

Talking about the song, Dino James said: "‘Dil Lena Khel' is a banger of its time created by the legendary R.D. Burman. It was a huge responsibility to fuse my style into it without tampering with the beauty of the original. I took it as a challenge and gave my best to create this song. Working with Bluish Music on 'Dil Lena Khel' has been a great experience. Hope my rendition of the iconic track is appreciated and loved by all.”