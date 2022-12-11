Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's love story is proof that marriages are made in heaven. In 1966, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot. She was 22 and he was 44 when they decided to get married. The legendary actor passed away in July 2021. Till the very last moment, Saira Banu was with him and still gets emotional whenever she sees his picture.

On his birth anniversary today, here's taking a look at their top four romantic songs of the couple:

Tumre sang: This track is from their 1974 released film Sagina/ Directed by Tapan Sinha, the film also starred Aparna Sen and Om Prakash. It was the remake of the 1970 Bengali film Sagina Mahato. The track was the first and the only time Kishore Kumar sang for the late actor.

Teri Meri Zindagi: This song is from their 1984 released film Duniya. The action film was helmed by Ramesh Talwar and it also starred Ashok Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Amrita Singh in key roles. The beautiful music was composed by RD Burman.

Choti Si Umar: Dilip Kumar played a triple role in Bairaag and this song became one of the most popular tracks in all the eras. Released in 1976, the film was directed by Asit Sen and also starred Saira Banu, Leena Chandavarkar, Prem Chopra, Helen and others. The music was composed by the duo, Kalyanji-Anandji.

Ek Padosan Peechhe Pad Gayi: From the 1970 released film Gopi, the song was directed by A Bhimsingh. With Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in lead roles, it also starred Pran, Nirupa Roy, Farida Jalal and Lalita Pawar. The music was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. The song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Mahendra Kapoor.