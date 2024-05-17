Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Neetu said that Ranbir and Alia planned for a destination wedding in South Africa, but ended up doing it at home. She said, “Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that ‘We’ll go to South Africa, we’ll do a recce,’ and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we’ll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts''. She added, ''But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful''.