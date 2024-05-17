Art & Entertainment

Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their residence in Mumbai on April 14, 2022.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their residence in Mumbai on April 14, 2022. Their wedding ceremony took place on their terrace. It was a close-knit affair with only their family members and close ones in attendance. But did you know Ranbir and Alia wanted to have a destination wedding in South Africa? Yes, you read it right. This is revealed by none other than Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor in an interview.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Neetu said that Ranbir and Alia planned for a destination wedding in South Africa, but ended up doing it at home. She said, “Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that ‘We’ll go to South Africa, we’ll do a recce,’ and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we’ll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts''. She added, ''But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful''.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Alia said, "I don’t like to show off; it’s actually very stressful for me. The idea of taking people and travelling to another location and setting up that place. That’s just too stressful for me. I literally wanted to get out of my room, go to the makeup room I get ready in every day, and then go get married.''

She added, "It is exactly what happened. It was perfect... and I got to interact with everybody because there were only 40 people. That’s just exactly the kind of people we are. We are not big celebratory people.”

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child together in November 2022. They named her Raha.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in 'Jigra'. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in a spy thriller by Yash Raj Films. Ranbir, on the other hand, has started shooting for 'Ramayana'.

