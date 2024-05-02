Did Ankita Lokhande REJECT Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 3'? Here's What We Know

In April this year, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed a special development regarding 'Student Of The Year 3' during the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. He said that it will not be a film but a web series. As per the latest report, actress Ankita Lokhande was approached for 'SOTY 3' but she turned down the offer.
As per a report in News18 Showsha, a source close to the actress told the portal, “Yes, Ankita was approached for Student Of The Year 3. I am not sure about the role she was offered but she was definitely asked if she could be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she has rejected the offer and nobody knows the reason behind her decision".
For the unversed, the first 'Student Of The Year' was released in 2012. Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in it. The second film of the franchise was released in 2019. It starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead.
Some reports also claim that Karan is planning to cast Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in 'Student Of The Year 3'. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers.
At the Chandigarh event, KJo said that the upcoming web series will be directed by 'Nocturnal Burger' fame Reema Maya. He said, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series''.
Coming back to Ankita Lokhande, she was last seen in Randeep Hooda starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. She will be next seen in a series based on royal courtesan Amrapali by filmmaker Sandeep Singh.