Dibyendu Bhattacharya Loves Collecting Souvenirs From Film Sets

Dibyendu said: “In one project, I kept a watch as a souvenir, it was a not a branded watch, it was bought by the production from Chor Bazaar. It was a very fancy watch but not very expensive. After two months, when I returned to the film for promotions and photoshoot, I couldn’t find the watch. This woman told me, ‘Accha bech diya usko (Oh you sold it)?”. Maine bola, “Is aurat ke saath toh main zindagi mein kabhi baat nahi karunga (I won’t talk to this woman ever).”

The actor earlier told IANS that he feels that it’s always very difficult to play smaller roles compared to the bigger ones. Furnishing the reason behind the same, he said that for smaller parts an actor has to get into the groove within a very limited span of time vis-a-vis an actor working on the bigger role, where they get more time to spend with the character and to understand its nuances.