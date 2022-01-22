Actor Dhanush, who is presently filming his multilingual feature 'Vaathi,' has allegedly signed a film with filmmaker Sukumar, who directed Allu Arjun's hit 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

The premise of the film is claimed to have pleased Dhanush. He's even consented to participate in the project. This will be Dhanush and Sukumar's first cooperation, and an announcement will be made soon. Both have several projects in the works and are actively working on them.

According to a report by News 18, The untitled project, which marks Sukumar and Dhanush's debut collaboration, will hit the theatres next year. Both have a packed schedule in the next weeks and months. The announcement, though, is scheduled for next month.

Dhanush has finished filming his Hollywood feature 'The Gray Man.' The Russo Brothers' directorial debut will be available on Netflix soon. He is now filming 'Vaathi,' directed by Venky Atluri. Along with Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon appears in the film.

He is looking forward to the release of his next film, 'Maaran,' directed by Karthick Naren. In February 2022, the film will be released on OTT. The film's female lead will be played by Malavika Mohanan. In the film, Dhanush plays the eponymous character Maaran, an investigative journalist.

Dhanush is also working on 'Naanre Varuven' and 'Thiruchitrambalam.' He was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re.' Aanand L Rai directed the film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is working on the writing for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise.' 'Pushpa: The Rule' will hit theatres in March 2022. Following this, Sukumar will begin work on his forthcoming projects with stars Vijay Devarkonda and Ram Charan.