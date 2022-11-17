Deepika Padukone's Skincare Brand Criticised For Being Over-Priced, Abrupt Name

Actor Deepika Padukone announced the launch of her own skincare line called 82°E via Instagram. While interacting with her fans during an Instagram live session, Deepika Padukone shared why she came up with this name for her brand and why she choose skincare out of anything.

“82°E is the longitude that runs through India. When we went through a whole bunch of options it just felt correct for where I am in my life and what we wanted to say through this brand that we are truly proud of who we are as a nation, as a country, and also our relationship with the rest of the world," she says.

She also cited her reason for getting into skincare. “Skincare because it has been very personal to me. A journey that I have learned and discovered through trial and error over a period of time and I have reached a stage in my life where I don’t prioritize anything more than my self-care. And skincare as been a very important part of my self-care ritual," says Deepika Padukone.

Till now, the brand has launched two products: a moisturizer called Ashwagandha Bounce and a sunscreen called Patchouli Glow. However, some on the Internet already seem dissatisfied with not only the name of the brand but also the price points and the promos that preceded the launch.

Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika's new skincare line? Cash grab or...?

This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high end lines also. pic.twitter.com/iuI8bEdE4s — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) November 16, 2022

Deepika hum mein se koi 3000 ki hydrating ashwagandha moisturiser nahi le sakta hai meri ponds ki cream same kaam karti hai — daddy's little bb16 enjoyer (@bareilykibarfi) November 15, 2022

deepika's skincare products aren't really expensive tbh, they're kinda affordable. it's just that... my parents are rich, not me. — 🥀 (@prissha16) November 15, 2022

Talking about the pricing, the social media users say that moisturizer with ashwagandha and sodium hyaluronate is priced at INR 2,700 while you can buy the nourishing sunscreen drops enriched with patchouli and ceramides for Rs 1,800.