Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Receives Shout-Out From Victoria Beckham For Rocking One Of Her ‘Favourite’ Looks

Victoria Beckham gave a shout-out to Deepika Padukone, who was dressed in white and wore pieces from Victoria Beckham's collection.

Deepika Padukone Receives Shout-Out From Victoria Beckham For Rocking One Of Her ‘Favourite’ Looks
Deepika Padukone and Victoria Beckham Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:09 pm

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is presently promoting 'Gehraiyaan,' her forthcoming film. Not only has the actor made news for the film, but also for her elegant looks throughout the film's promotion. Padukone's head-to-toe white outfit, which she donned items from Victoria Beckham's Pre Spring Summer collection, has now been praised by Victoria Beckham.

Padukone was seen in a white shirt and baggy pants, which resembled a jumpsuit, in two photographs posted by Beckham. On Instagram, she added a caption to her photo, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks.” On the designer's website, the shirt is priced at £ 420 ( ₹42,692) while the trousers are listed for £ 580 ( ₹58,954).

Many of Padukone's fans were pleased to see her new look. A fan responded, “Woaahhh VB and DP,” with fire icons. Another commented, “Deepika makes it look flawless!” One more said, "Love love love the look."

In 2019, Padukone was spotted admiring one of Victoria Beckham's holiday ensembles. In two consecutive Instagram photos, Beckham, who was on vacation at the time, wore a strappy maxi gown in two separate colours. In the comments section of one of the posts, Padukone wrote: “I want this dress in both the colours you wore them in.” She added a bunch of weeping eyes and heart-eyes emojis to go along with her comment.

Deepika Padukone is currently anticipating the release of Gehraiyaan, a film starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, in which she also appears. The film, directed by Shakun Batra and starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor, is a romantic drama that is being billed as a domestic noir. On February 11, the film will be available on Amazon Prime.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Deepika Padukone Victoria Beckham Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Bollywood News Social Media
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital, Greets Paparazzi As He Walks Out Of Hospital

Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital, Greets Paparazzi As He Walks Out Of Hospital

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

Randeep Hooda Injures Himself While Filming Action Sequence for His Upcoming Show 'Inspector Avinash'

Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Start Shooting For The Last Leg Of ‘Liger’

'365 Days' Star Michele Morrone Makes His Indian Debut Alongside Jacqueline Fernandez With ‘Mud Mud Ke’ Music Video

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations