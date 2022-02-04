Deepika Padukone Receives Shout-Out From Victoria Beckham For Rocking One Of Her ‘Favourite’ Looks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is presently promoting 'Gehraiyaan,' her forthcoming film. Not only has the actor made news for the film, but also for her elegant looks throughout the film's promotion. Padukone's head-to-toe white outfit, which she donned items from Victoria Beckham's Pre Spring Summer collection, has now been praised by Victoria Beckham.

Padukone was seen in a white shirt and baggy pants, which resembled a jumpsuit, in two photographs posted by Beckham. On Instagram, she added a caption to her photo, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks.” On the designer's website, the shirt is priced at £ 420 ( ₹42,692) while the trousers are listed for £ 580 ( ₹58,954).

Many of Padukone's fans were pleased to see her new look. A fan responded, “Woaahhh VB and DP,” with fire icons. Another commented, “Deepika makes it look flawless!” One more said, "Love love love the look."

In 2019, Padukone was spotted admiring one of Victoria Beckham's holiday ensembles. In two consecutive Instagram photos, Beckham, who was on vacation at the time, wore a strappy maxi gown in two separate colours. In the comments section of one of the posts, Padukone wrote: “I want this dress in both the colours you wore them in.” She added a bunch of weeping eyes and heart-eyes emojis to go along with her comment.

Deepika Padukone is currently anticipating the release of Gehraiyaan, a film starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, in which she also appears. The film, directed by Shakun Batra and starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor, is a romantic drama that is being billed as a domestic noir. On February 11, the film will be available on Amazon Prime.