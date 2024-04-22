'Deadpool And Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds Announces Trailer Release Date With A Teaser Clip, Shares New Poster

The teaser clip begins with Deadpool engaging with a macabre toy depicting Wolverine’s supposed demise. Subsequently, the video showcases a montage of scenes from previous ‘X-Men’ films, notably the hit movie ‘Logan.’ As these scenes unfold, Deadpool is heard saying in his signature tone, “Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade’s going to ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes.” He further said, “I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Log. Deadpool… and Wolverine!”