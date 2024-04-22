'Deadpool And Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds Announces Trailer Release Date With A Teaser Clip, Shares New Poster

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool’s dreams are finally coming true of riding with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. With anticipation building up for the two mega-stars to come together for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine,’ Reynolds shared posts building up excitement for the trailer release that’s happening on April 22. Interestingly, the forthcoming film is marking the two characters’ MCU debuts.
The teaser clip begins with Deadpool engaging with a macabre toy depicting Wolverine’s supposed demise. Subsequently, the video showcases a montage of scenes from previous ‘X-Men’ films, notably the hit movie ‘Logan.’ As these scenes unfold, Deadpool is heard saying in his signature tone, “Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade’s going to ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes.” He further said, “I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Log. Deadpool… and Wolverine!”
The teaser was released prior to the unveiling of the full trailer on Monday, April 22.
Reynolds additionally dropped a new poster hinting at the bromance between Deadpool and Wolverine in the upcoming film, captioning it, “Hugh got his nails done for this.”
And in a third post, the actor revisited the iconic end credits scene from ‘Deadpool 2’ and wrote, “It took seven years and a lot of begging but my Deadpool 2 end credit dreams finally came true…”
While ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ marks the third instalment in the ‘Deadpool’ franchise, director Shawn Levy clarified that it is not designated as ‘Deadpool 3.’ Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the filmmaker elaborated, “It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not ‘Deadpool 3.’ It’s a different thing that’s very much ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”
Deadpool and Wolverine, with their bromance and humour, are set to bring adventures to the silver screens on July 26.