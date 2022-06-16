Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson Designed Their Own Sex Scenes For 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'

'Peaky Blinders' star Daryl McCormack, who will be soon seen playing the role of a sex worker in the streaming film 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande', recently opened up on filming intimate scenes with his co-star Emma Thompson.

Interestingly, the film didn't have any Intimacy coordinator, reports 'Variety'.

The film, which is scheduled to drop on Hulu on June 17, follows the story of Thompson, who plays Nancy, a widowed schoolteacher who hires a sex worker named Leo (played by McCormack) to help her achieve her first orgasm.

According to 'Variety', to prepare for the drama's most intimate sex scenes, a private rehearsal was arranged, with Hyde, Thompson and McCormack sitting in a circle and discussing their bodies and sexuality while also slowly taking off pieces of their clothing.

Daryl told 'Variety' during conversation, "I remember at one point the three of us standing butt naked in the room, and Emma just went, 'I feel we're all being held by something bigger here. It really feels like we are meant to somehow tell this story'". "And what felt so significant was that we, the three of us, had to go on a journey with regards to our bodies, with regards to our sexuality, with regards to all of that, within ourselves and do some justice to this film", he added.

Revealing that the film didn't have any intimacy coordinator, Daryl further told 'Variety', "We actually just did it ourselves (working their way around intimacy scenes). Intimacy coordinators are really important, and their work is so valuable and so useful and needed, but at the same time, we were able to come to each other and go, 'What do you think is going to best serve our relationship with this?'".

"And we just found that out of the safety and out of the connection that we had already found. It felt really exciting to us to actually build that ourselves with the director", the actor concluded. 

[With inputs from IANS] 

