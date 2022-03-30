Daniel Radcliffe: Have Got A Reputation Of Being Weird In The Things I Do

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame with role of Harry Potter. After the films were released, the actor wanted to do something absolutely different so that he is not typecast. And it was these choices that have landed him with a rather peculiar reputation.



In a recent interview with Comicbook, Radcliffe spoke about how he wanted to make sure things were different after the ‘Harry Potter’ series. “I think now at this point, I've got a reputation for being kind of weird in the things I want to do, which is lovely and weird, but gets weird, which is great,” he said.



He added, "But generally speaking, I think the way I saw it after Potter was that for every person that did only see me as one thing, there was somebody out there who was excited by the chance to show me as something else. So, you know, there's some directors would be like, 'Oh, he's only Harry Potter,' and some directors to be like, 'Oh, I'd love to reinvent him in a way for the world.' So, you know, it goes both ways."



The actor plays the role of an eccentric billionaire in his recent release ‘The Lost City’. He plays the villain in the film and says that he really enjoyed playing the role. “But yeah, I found there's something endearingly pathetic about him and it was a huge amount of fun to play,” he said.



He also liked sharing the screen with Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock, someone who he had grown up watching. Talking about the experience, he said that it was “very weird and intimidating but incredibly cool."



The actor has been part of other films such as ‘The Tailor of Panama’, ‘The Woman in Black’ and ‘Kill Your Darlings’.

