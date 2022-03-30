Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe: Have Got A Reputation Of Being Weird In The Things I Do

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe, who is known for playing Harry Potter on screen, says he has always tried to pick up different roles.

Daniel Radcliffe: Have Got A Reputation Of Being Weird In The Things I Do
Daniel Radcliffe Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 3:33 pm

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame with role of Harry Potter. After the films were released, the actor wanted to do something absolutely different so that he is not typecast. And it was these choices that have landed him with a rather peculiar reputation. 

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Radcliffe spoke about how he wanted to make sure things were different after the ‘Harry Potter’ series. “I think now at this point, I've got a reputation for being kind of weird in the things I want to do, which is lovely and weird, but gets weird, which is great,” he said.

He added, "But generally speaking, I think the way I saw it after Potter was that for every person that did only see me as one thing, there was somebody out there who was excited by the chance to show me as something else. So, you know, there's some directors would be like, 'Oh, he's only Harry Potter,' and some directors to be like, 'Oh, I'd love to reinvent him in a way for the world.' So, you know, it goes both ways."

The actor plays the role of an eccentric billionaire in his recent release ‘The Lost City’. He plays the villain in the film and says that he really enjoyed playing the role. “But yeah, I found there's something endearingly pathetic about him and it was a huge amount of fun to play,” he said.

He also liked sharing the screen with Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock, someone who he had grown up watching. Talking about the experience, he said that it was “very weird and intimidating but incredibly cool."

The actor has been part of other films such as ‘The Tailor of Panama’, ‘The Woman in Black’ and ‘Kill Your Darlings’.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter Sandra Bullock The Lost City Movie Roles Hollywood Hollywood Actor Harry Potter Series Daniel Radcliffe Sandra Bullock Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note

'RRR' Actress Olivia Morris Writes A Gratitude Note