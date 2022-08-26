Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cyrus Sahukar On 'Mind The Malhotras': It Was Crazy, Fun And A Revelation

With Shefali (Mini Mathur) and Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar) back with crazy problems and crazier solutions, 'Mind The Malhotras Season 2' has been garnering the attention of viewers. All the new elements of Season 2 seem to make it more relatable to people.

Cyrus Sahukar
Cyrus Sahukar Instagram/ @cyrus_sahukar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 5:32 pm

With Shefali (Mini Mathur) and Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar) back with crazy problems and crazier solutions, 'Mind The Malhotras Season 2' has been garnering the attention of viewers. All the new elements of Season 2 seem to make it more relatable to people.

Talking about adding more characters and fun elements to the show, Cyrus said: "It was crazy, fun and very revealing. I mean, 'Mind The Malhotras' has always been a really fun experience because I'm also working with so many friends. This season, we have even more friends! We have my childhood buddy, Sameer Kochchar, Maria Goretti, and Dalip Tahil, all in very special and interesting roles."

He further adds: "It was a lot of hard work and this season really opens up the Malhotras' lives and their stories. I think this is the season of transitions where everything opens up. While the first season was very much about the home, a couple, and their therapy, the second one sort of delves a little deeper into who they are and how they react, and of course, opens up their world."

Related stories

Cyrus Sahukar On Why Comedy Is A Dangerous Profession, 'Mind The Malhotras'

Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar Back With Season Two Of 'Mind the Malhotras', Watch The Trailer

Mini Mathur Speaks Up On The Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara Wedding

Based on Italian-Dutch series 'La Famiglia' the Hindi version 'Mind the Malhotras' deals with midlife marital problems that typical Indian couples face.

The series is streaming across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mind The Malhotras Mini Mathur Season 2 OTT Shows Amazon Prime Art And Entertainment OTT Series Cyrus Sahukar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet