'Crew' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To A Great Start

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' hit the theatres on March 29. The movie had created a positive buzz ahead of its release and it has received a good opening at the box office. The heist comedy flick has minted a single-digit number as predicted by the trade experts. 'Crew' has earned Rs 8.75 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. com. It was a holiday release and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The collections are expected to grow in the weekend due to word-of-mouth and there are also no major Bollywood competitors at the box office.