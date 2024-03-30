'Crew' Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To A Great Start

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' hit the theatres on March 29. The movie had created a positive buzz ahead of its release and it has received a good opening at the box office. The heist comedy flick has minted a single-digit number as predicted by the trade experts. 'Crew' has earned Rs 8.75 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. com. It was a holiday release and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The collections are expected to grow in the weekend due to word-of-mouth and there are also no major Bollywood competitors at the box office.
The industry tracker also reported that 'Crew had an overall 26.34% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Night shows had the highest occupancy of 38.62%, evening shows had 28.18%, afternoon shows recorded 24.63% and morning shows had a less occupancy of 13.93%.
'Crew' is Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's second outing as producers after their 2018 film, 'Veere Di Wedding'. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie earned Rs 10.7 crore on its opening day.
'Crew' is fresh in concept and it's rare we have seen a heist comedy in Bollywood and that too led by women. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti play flight attendants of Kohinoor Airlines. The trio is fed up of their jobs due to low pay, non-payment of dues and pressure of their work. When they come to know, their company has gone bankrupt, they decide to smuggle gold biscuits. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of 'Lootcase' fame, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in cameo roles.
Outlook India gave 'Crew' 3 stars and wrote, ''Crew has everything we want in a comedy-frivolous, entertaining and glamour''
