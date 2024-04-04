‘Crew’ Box Office Collections Day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Inches Close To Rs 50 Crore Mark

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s heist comedy ‘Crew’ released on March 29, and has been performing steadily at the box office. On Wednesday, which was day six of its release, the film minted Rs 3.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The film passed the crucial Monday test and has shown healthy numbers at the box office by maintaining collections above Rs 3 crore mark. Now after six days, the film has collected Rs 44 crore at the domestic box office and is likely to wrap up the first week anywhere near Rs 47 crore domestically.
With strong numbers in the first week, the film is now gearing up for a massive jump in the second weekend, and is aiming to cross the Rs 60 crore mark in India. As for the global box office, the film has surpassed Rs 80 crore worldwide after Wednesday. Over the second weekend, the film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide.
At the box office, ever since its release, ‘Crew’ had no competition, and it will continue to have another free run, since no new films are set to release this Friday. The Ekta Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor backed comedy will now clash with two big Eid releases coming in – Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Ajay Devgn’s period sports drama ‘Maidaan’ – both of them releasing on April 10.
To say the least, as per trade estimates, ‘Crew’ is likely to wrap up its India lifetime business around Rs 75-80 crore, making it a hit. Post pandemic, the film is certainly the biggest women-led film, but will it surpass the collections of another Rhea Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor collaboration, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, still remains to be seen. ‘Veere Di Wedding’, also starring Kareena Kapoor, had minted Rs 81 crore in India and Rs 138 crore worldwide.
Coming to ‘Crew’, it is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.