‘Crew’ Box Office Collections Day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Inches Close To Rs 50 Crore Mark

To say the least, as per trade estimates, ‘Crew’ is likely to wrap up its India lifetime business around Rs 75-80 crore, making it a hit. Post pandemic, the film is certainly the biggest women-led film, but will it surpass the collections of another Rhea Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor collaboration, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, still remains to be seen. ‘Veere Di Wedding’, also starring Kareena Kapoor, had minted Rs 81 crore in India and Rs 138 crore worldwide.