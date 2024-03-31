Art & Entertainment

'Crash Landing On You' Stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye-jin Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot on March 31, 2022.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin Photo: Instagram
It’s been two years since love poured off the screen for ‘Crash Landing on You’ stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. The actress has dropped gorgeous wedding pictures to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.

On March 31, Son Ye-jin posted gorgeous photos from their wedding and simply captioned it “Second term.” The actress looks beautiful as she dons a white gown adorned with intricate detailing, perfectly complemented by Hyun Bin, who is in an off-white suit. In the other photo, Son Ye-jin is captured in a pensive moment while donning a white gown featuring a lace neckline.

Take a look here:

What’s interesting to note is that this very post marks her husband Hyun Bin’s debut appearance on his wife’s Instagram account since their marriage in 2022. These priceless photos of the #BinJin couple sent the internet into frenzy, with netizens pouring in congratulatory wishes for the beloved couple.

One user commented, “This is too beautiful.” Another person wrote, “Happy 2nd Year Anniversary BinJin. Thank you yejin for always sharing the photos every year. This make me wants to look forward for another year. You two looks like a fictional character from a fairytale book who got married. What a prince and princess!” One more chimed in, “after 5 years, hyun bin has finally reappeared on son yejin’s instagram feed — this time as her husband of 2 years. birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, sun is shining, and order has been restored.”

Recently, the two, who have co-starred in ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Negotiation,’ made a rare appearance at the 2024 MLB Seoul Series, where they were seated alongside Lee Dong-wook and Gong Yoo, which made headlines.

As far as their relationship timelines goes, it was confirmed on January 1, 2021, that the two had been dating since the previous year, following the conclusion of their iconic K-Drama ‘Crash Landing on You.’ On February 10, 2022, the couple announced their engagement through letters shared on social media. Soon after, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony on March 31, attended by close family and friends, and welcomed their first child, a son, on November 27, 2022.

Congratulations to the couple on the occasion of their wedding anniversary!

