Costume Designers Guild Awards: Andrew Garfield Breaks Down In Tears After Winning The Spotlight Award

At the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, on March 9 in Santa Monica. ‘Dune’, ‘Cruela’, and ‘Coming 2 America’ went home with numerous film prizes. Disney’s ‘Cruella’, took the first award of the night. Costume designer Jenny Beavan won for Excellence in Period Film. Costume designer Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan later picked up the Sci-Fi/Fantasy statuette for Warner Bros ‘Dune’.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter in 2019 became the first Black woman to win the Costume Design Oscar. She won the Contemporary Film prize for Amazon Studios’ ‘Coming 2 America’. She will be a presenter at the Academy Awards as well, later this month.

On the TV side, Costume designer Sharon Long won Excellence in Period Television for Hulu’s ‘The Great', and the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy went to costume designer Shawna Trpcic for Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’. Costume designer Patricia Field and Marylin Fitoussi won the Contemporary category for Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’, and Costume designer Tom Broecker and Eric Justian won Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television for NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Current Oscar nominee, actor Andrew Garfield was presented with the CDG’s Spotlight Award. “Working alongside so many magnificent designers throughout his career, [Garfield] has etched countless indelible images on the screen,” Tony winner Judith Light said in introducing the 'Tick, Tick…BOOM' star.

In accepting, Garfield said, “Thank you for your art, thank you for your hearts — and I hope we get to keep creating together.” He was even seen breaking down in tears after this special win.

For the unversed, the Costume Designers Guild’s marquee movie categories are divided into Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Contemporary, and Period categories. Since the CDGAs launch in 1999, the Academy Award for Costume Design has gone to a period film every year but twice — with only ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2016) and ‘Black Panther’ (2019) bucking the trend. Last year, the top CDGAs went to ‘Promising Young Woman’ (Contemporary), ‘Mulan’ (Sci-Fi/Fantasy), and eventual Oscar winner ‘Ma Rainey’s 'Black Bottom’ (Period).

Here's The Full Winners List:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

'Dune'

Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Excellence in Contemporary Film

'Coming 2 America'

Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Period Film

'Cruella'

Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

'The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1'

Shawna Trpcic

Excellence in Contemporary Television

'Emily in Paris: French Revolution'

Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Excellence in Period Television

'The Great: Seven Days'

Sharon Long

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

'Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug'

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

'Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)'

B. Åkerlund