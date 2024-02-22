Comedian Harsh Gujral To Host 'Madness Machayenge'

Known to find humour in daily life situations and entertaining his followers with unique punchlines, comedian Harsh Gujral is all set to raise the entertainment quotient on the upcoming show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge', as its host.

Talking about the show, Harsh said: "It is a universal fact that 'laughter is the best medicine' and with this show we are geared up to make India laugh out loud. I am excited to don the hat of host for this show, and what stood out for me is the fact that this format puts the spotlight on some of India’s most gifted performers and enables them to do what they do best--comedy."