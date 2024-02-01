Cillian Murphy's Much Anticipated Sequel '28 Years Later' Has Been Picked By Sony Pictures

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s ‘28 Days Later’ is set to return with a sequel. It has been reported that Sony has won the bidding war for the distribution rights of the film. The sequel has been planned as a two-part series.
The sequel of '28 Days Later' has been picked by Sony Pictures. The two-part sequel is titled '28 Years Later.'
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures had participated in a competitive bidding war to win the distribution rights. Sony emerged as the highest bidder and has won the rights. The sequel to ’28 Days Later’ has been titled ’28 Years Later.’ It is set to release as a two-part story. Danny Boyle will only direct the past part, while Alex Garland will continue to write the second part. The director of the second part will be revealed later.
’28 Years Later’ will also see Cillian Murphy as an executive producer. The ‘Oppenheimer’ actor had shot to global fame with this film. The report mentions that there is a possibility of him returning to his role. The plot of the sequel is under wraps. Details of the plot, the characters, and the actors have not been made public. However, after the success of ‘Oppenheimer’, there is wide speculation that Cillian could return. It is mentioned that his return could bring extra revenue to the film.
’28 Days Later’ saw the lives of Jim, Selena, and Hannah ending on a cliffhanger. Their fate was left ambiguous. Keeping this plot in mind, fans are speculating that the sequel might show how they survive and also tie the loose ends.
It is speculated that other characters from ’28 Days Later’ could make a comeback to add an element of nostalgia to this post-apocalyptic horror film. The release date of ’28 Years Later’ has not been made public as of now.