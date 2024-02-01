Cillian Murphy's Much Anticipated Sequel '28 Years Later' Has Been Picked By Sony Pictures

’28 Years Later’ will also see Cillian Murphy as an executive producer. The ‘Oppenheimer’ actor had shot to global fame with this film. The report mentions that there is a possibility of him returning to his role. The plot of the sequel is under wraps. Details of the plot, the characters, and the actors have not been made public. However, after the success of ‘Oppenheimer’, there is wide speculation that Cillian could return. It is mentioned that his return could bring extra revenue to the film.