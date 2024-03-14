Christie Brinkley has taken to social media to open up about having been diagnosed with skin cancer. She revealed in her post that she got checked after she felt that a concerning spot had appeared on her skin. Christie Brinkley found this out when she was out for a doctor’s appointment of her daughter. In her post, she also mentions that she feels lucky that she got diagnosed early and therefore a proper course of treatment could be laid out for her.
How Did Christie Brinkley Find Out About Skin Cancer?
Sharing a picture of herself, Christie Brinkley wrote, “The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior 👍(sic).”
She further added details about the same and urged fans to be proactive and take care of themselves. She wrote, “The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST ! (sic).”
Lucky To Have Been Diagnosed Early
Christie Brinkley found out about the same when she wasn’t visiting her own doctor, but had gone to get a regular check-up done for her daughter. “I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends! (sic),” wrote Christie Brinkley.
Thankful That Swift Action Was Taken
At the end of her long post, Christie Brinkley went on to thank her doctors as well for being supportive and helping her out at the right time.
“Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork 🌝🪡🪡🪡(sic),” she wrote.
She concluded her long post by adding a few hashtags, “#skincancer #sunprotection #cancerprevention #skin #skincare (sic),” which in turn helped the post to reach billions of people across the globe.
Who Is Christie Brinkley?
For the unversed, Christie Brinkley is 70 years old, and looking at her recent pictures you wouldn’t be able to guess her age as she looks really young. She has been one of the most popular supermodels in the past few decades and has ventured into films every now and then. She has been part of projects like ‘Ugly Betty’, ‘Parks And Recreation’ and more recently, ‘The Goldbergs’.