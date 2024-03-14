Christie Brinkley found out about the same when she wasn’t visiting her own doctor, but had gone to get a regular check-up done for her daughter. “I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends! (sic),” wrote Christie Brinkley.