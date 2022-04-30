Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Chris Gore Says That Marvel's 'Black Widow' Should Have Been More Like Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'

American author Chris Gore, took to his twitter to express his opinion on actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:21 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in ‘Dhaakad’. On April 30, American author Chris Gore took to Twitter to express his opinion. He said that Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ starring Scarlett Johansson should have been like ‘Dhaakad’. Ranaut then wasted no time in reacting to the statement by Gore. 

Ranaut said that Indians are best in everything. Ranaut basically referred to a series of photos she had posted earlier that proved that Indians are good at everything through Indian desserts comparison with their western counterparts. 

Kangana Ranaut Reply
Kangana Ranaut Reply Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Professional front of Ranaut has ‘Dhaakad’ with actors Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee. The movie is based on the story of Agent Agni who is on a mission of finding and killing Rudraveer who is a human and arms trafficker. 

Rajneesh Ghai is the director. While talking to Zoom, Ghai said about Ranaut, “She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse.”

‘Dhaakad’ is all set to hit the cinemas on May 20.

