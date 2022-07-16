Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi To Present Telugu Version Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film 'Forrest Gump'.

Actor Chiranjeevi
Actor Chiranjeevi Instagram/@Chiranjeevikonidela

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 12:52 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday announced that he will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature 'Forrest Gump', the film is directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni.

Chiranjeevi shared the news in a post on Twitter, saying he is thrilled and privileged to present 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to the Telugu audiences.

Related stories

Aamir Khan Holds 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Preview At Chiranjeevi's House

Former IPL Cricketer Recalls How Virat Kohli And He Danced To Chiranjeevi Songs

"Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ‘s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him!” the 66-year-old actor wrote.

The news comes a day after a special screening of the movie was held at Chiranjeevi's house which was attended by Khan, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, and 'Pushpa' filmmaker Sukumar.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, among others.

Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, the film is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 11.

[With Inputs From PTI] 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Laal Singh Chaddha Telugu Film Chiranjeevi Forrest Gump Aamir Khan Tom Hanks Chiranjeevi Aamir Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest