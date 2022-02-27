Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' First Look, Ravi's Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' Teaser To Clash

Makers of two upcoming films Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' and Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' have announced the releases of the films first look and movie teaser respectively.

Image Instagrammed by Actor Chiranjeevi chiranjeevikonidela

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 3:57 pm

Filmmaker Meher Ramesh’s upcoming action-entertainer ‘Bholaa Shankar’ stars Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The makers of the film have decided to release the first look of the film on the eve of Maha Shivrathri on March 1. The first look release of 'Bholaa Shakar'  is clashing with the teaser release of actor Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty'.

'Bholaa Shankar's' pre-look, dubbed 'Swag Of Bholaa,' was released January 1, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The fans of the actor are very excited for the film's release. The movie is having its shooting schedule in Hyderabad which the cast of the film being primarily involved.

National-award winner, Keerthy Suresh, will play Chiranjeevi's sister, while actress Tamannaah will play the leading lady in this commercial entertainer. Mahati Swara Sagar is in charge of the soundtracks, while Dudley is in charge of the camera. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments in collaboration with Creative Commercials. The movie is an official remake of 2015 Tamil film ‘Vedalam’.

On Saturday (February 26), Teja took to social media to share some news with his fans and followers while piqueing their interest in his upcoming film. He shared a powerful poster of himself kicking another person while wearing an intense and powerful look. He was dressed in a dark brown shirt and cream pants and stood against a beautiful sky.

The actor announced the release of the 'Ramarao On Duty' teaser on March 1, 2022, alongside a new poster for the film.

