Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Chick-Flick 'The Patolas' Gets Its Second Season

The Amazon Mini TV series 'Udan Patolas' has been renewed for a second season. It features Sukhmani Sadana, Poppy Jabbal, Apoorva Arora and Aastha Sidana.

The Team Of 'Udan Patolas'
The Team Of 'Udan Patolas' IMDb

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 8:39 pm

The makers of the web series 'Udan Patolas' that celebrates womanhood, featuring Sukhmani Sadana, Poppy Jabbal, Apoorva Arora and Aastha Sidana, announced a second season of the show based on the audience response. The show is produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Sol Productions, and is directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra.



Talking about the upcoming season, Sadana said, "The journey continues with a lot of fun and surprises in Season 2! I'm delighted that the audiences have loved 'Udan Patolas' and I promise that the second season will have double the fun."

Adding to that Jabbal said, "I am ecstatic to know that the second season has been announced. My family, friends & followers have enjoyed the camaraderie of the four patolas and our entertaining characters. The light-hearted show has given our beloved audience a much-needed relatable comedy and everyone binged watched the entire season one."

Arora, "There's nothing quite as close to as exciting as 'Udan Patolas' for me. The show has given a refreshing and comic take on the journey of four ambitious women to the upper echelons of the maximum city."

The first season of the show is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

