Women’s Day: 5 OTT Titles That Showcase Varied Aspects Of The Modern Day Woman

On Women’s Day here’s reminiscing how women have carved their footprints in the area of OTT films and shows. On this special day here are some OTT titles that not only have epic performances but have also garnered a huge fan following.

‘The Father’

‘The Father’ is a critically acclaimed film directed by Florian Zeller. The Anthony Hopkin starrer was ecumenically hailed for its story and performances. Anthony Hopkins plays an ailing, octogenarian Londoner who is also suffering from dementia, he further feels forsaken when his only daughter Anne informs him that she is moving to Paris. ‘The Father’ has an impressive rating of 8.3 on IMDB and is also one of the loved films of 2021. Indeed, an emotional roller coaster ride.

‘Bombshell’

‘Bombshell’ is a 2019 film based on true events of how a group of women come together to expose Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Bombshell received rave reviews, with audiences loving the performances of lead cast Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, who were also nominated for various prestigious awards owing to their performance. The film is helmed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph.

‘Iris’

‘Iris’ is a 2001 acclaimed film starring Judi Dench, Kate Winslet & Jim Broadbent in lead roles. The film is based on true story of writer novelist Iris Murdoch and John Bayley. The film revolves around a writer, Iris Murdoch who meets John at Oxford University during her teaching career. Events take a beautiful turn and Iris-John begin their journey to a happily ever after. This journey however is short as Iris gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The film has an IMDB rating of 7 and is sure to get you teary-eyed.

‘Hope’

‘Hope’ starring Veronika Kornienko, Aleksandr Kuzmin, Aleksey Morozov, Viktoriya Isakova in the lead is an espionage drama set in the 1990s and present-day Russia, with a strong female protagonist. The story revolves around a complex, dynamic woman, Hope, who has a hidden history rooting back when she was young and now lives a double life. Mainly she's a loving mother and wife to her unsuspecting family, but she also has an inescapable alter-ego as one of the most ruthless and successful contract killers who are desperately willing to save her family and to find her way out of. The 16 episodic series is created by Elena Hazanova with some par excellence performances, and a strong storyline.

‘Mary Kills People’

Dr. Mary Harris works at the emergency department of the Eden General Hospital to save peoples live. At night, though, she turns her attention to a different practice. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, Mary moonlights as an underground angel of death. Together, they help terminally ill patients end their lives on their own terms. As her world starts to unravel, it starts to get complicated when the police start investigating them. The series has three seasons with 6 episode each Caroline Dhavernas, Jay Ryan, and Richard Short in lead. The series received a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

