Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Check Out Inside Pictures And Videos From Hansika Motwani’s Wedding After-Party With Husband Sohael Kathuriya 

Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in Jaipur on Sunday evening.

Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend, businessman Sohael Kathuriya
Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend, businessman Sohael Kathuriya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 3:31 pm

Telugu and Tamil actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, businessman Sohael Kathuriya, at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace on Sunday evening.

As expected, their wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. While Hansika looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga, Sohael wore an ivory-hued sherwani. From their entry to the wedding venue to the 'varmala' ceremony, the couple looked much in love as amazing fireworks and grand decorations accentuated the entire occasion.

The event, which was attended by their close friends and family members, kick started with a haldi ceremony. Check out the two enjoying it:

Post their wedding, the couple hosted an after-party. In another clip, the two are seen dancing down on Thalapathy Vijay’s hit dance number “Vaathi Coming.” 

Hansika, on November 2, shared a post featuring Sohael proposing to her in front of Eiffel Tower. She captioned it as, “Now and forever.”

Before tying the knot on December 4, they also hosted a sangeet night, and a sufi night. The photos and videos from the same are  going viral on the internet.

For the uninitiated, Hansika launched her career as a child actor in Bollywood and then went on to do Telugu movies, including 'Desamuduru', 'Kantri' and 'Maska'. She has appeared in Tamil films such as 'Mappillai' and 'Engeyum Kadhal'. She will be next seen in 'Partner', '105 Minutes', 'My Name Is Shruthi' and 'Rowdy Baby'.

