The world of cinema has been bereaved. Charles Dierkop has died earlier today and the news has taken everyone from the world of showbiz by shock. His death happened after he suffered from a heart attack which was due to a contracted pneumonia. He was just 87.
Charles Dierkop began his acting career with an uncredited appearance in ‘The Hustler’ where he was seen alongside Paul Newman. He is better known for his performances in ‘The Sting’, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, and ‘Police Woman’. His film ‘The Sting’ went on to win the 1973 Best Film Oscar. Not only in film, but he was even mighty popular on TV. ‘Star Trek’, ‘Batman’, ‘Adam-12,’ ‘It Takes A Thief’, ‘Love’, ‘American Style’, ‘Voyage To The Bottom Of The Sea’, ‘Lost In Space’, ‘The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.’, ‘Mannix,’ ‘Kung Fu’, ‘The F.B.I.’, and ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ all gave him constant work in television.
At the same time shows like ‘Simon & Simon’, ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘T.J. Hooker’, ‘Matt Houston’ and ‘MacGyver’ are also were some of his most popular works. In the 2000’s, he somehow moved on to doing B-Grade movies. He did several films in this genre.
Charles Dierkop’s last role that was credited to him on screen was that in ‘Heaven & Hell’, back in 2018.
Charles is survived by a daughter. Her name in Lynn.
Here’s offering our condolences to the family and close ones of the legendary actor. May his soul rest in peace.