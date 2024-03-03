CCL: Riteish Deshmukh's Mumbai Heroes Pull Off Thrilling 1-Run Win Over Bhojpuri Dabanggs

In the first innings, actors Sohail Khan and Saqib Saleem opened for Mumbai Heroes. After four overs, Sohail Khan retired hurt. And Mumbai lost their second wicket in Apoorva Lakhia. The bowling attack of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs restricted Mumbai to 95-5.

Anshuman Rajput, and Aditya Ojha opened for the Dabbanggs and they faced the pace of Riteish Deshmukh. Aditya fell in the second over, but Anshuman made up with a spirited 51-run knock, helping the Dabbanggs put up 89-3. The Mumbai Heroes were leading by six runs.