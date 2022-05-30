Tuesday, May 31, 2022
CBFC Passes 'Samrat Prithviraj' With A U/A Certificate

With cuts and adjustments, 'Samrat Prithviraj' received a U/A certificate.

Updated: 30 May 2022 11:49 pm

In all sectors, including Bollywood, period films have long been crowd-pleasers. Historicals have had some of the most successful films in recent years. As a result, 'Samrat Prithviraj' is receiving a lot of attention and excitement. The film has got a clear certificate from CBFC

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directed the film, which stars Akshay Kumar and marks Manushi Chhillar's debut. It is based on the heroic ruler Prithviraj Chauhan's life, as the title suggests. 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved 'Samrat Prithviraj' in January 2022, according to new information. This is due to the fact that the film was completed in 2021 and was set to be released on January 21 of this year. It was postponed due to the third wave and will now be released on June 3. 

With five cuts and adjustments, 'Samrat Prithviraj' received a U/A certificate. The examining committee requested that a disclaimer be included, stating that nobody engaged with the film supports or promotes Johar, Sati, or any other similar activity. The other changes were with regards to the dialogues. The word ‘haran’ was replaced with ‘waran’. ‘Nana’ was removed and replaced with ‘sage’ while ‘kabza’ was changed to ‘hamla’. In the end slate, the word ‘antim’ was deleted and ‘mahaan’ was inserted in its place.

On January 12, 2022, 'Samrat Prithviraj' received a censor certificate after these adjustments were completed. According to the certificate, the running time of the picture was 135.39 minutes. The film’s title was also changed from Prithviraj to 'Samrat Prithviraj' due to the pressure from Karni Sena.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Pritviraj Upcoming Bollywood Movie Bollywood Bollywood Actor Manushi Chhillar Historical Biopic
