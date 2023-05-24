Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Living Her Fairy Tale Moments In This Gorgeous Powder Blue Gown

It's finally time! Aditi Rao Hydari who was one of the best dressed at Cannes in 2022 is back again this year. The actress finally dropped some dreamy pictures from her first outfit at Cannes and the powder blue gown with detailing is too dreamy to not stare.

Check out her look right here:

The actress' subtle eye makeup and dainty jewellery pieces add the elegance and this look has already made it to internet's favourite look from Cannes. Her candid carousel mood makes a perfect vintage escapade dating back in time.