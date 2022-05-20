Saturday, May 21, 2022
Cannes 2022: Minister Murugan To Attend Cannes From May 22

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will attend the Cannes Film Festival from Sunday. India is the country of honour at the festival this year.

Updated: 20 May 2022 11:08 pm

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will leave for France on Saturday to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

He will be arriving at Cannes on Sunday (May 22) and will attend the film festival till Tuesday. During his visit, he is expected to attend several meetings at the festival. This year, India is the country of honour at Marche du Film, a business counterpart of the marquee event.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the India Pavilion at the festival and walked the red carpet with a delegation comprising top artists, including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and folk singer Mame Khan among others. 
 

With Inputs From PTI

