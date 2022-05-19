Union Minister Anurag Thakur, has led an Indian team to the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is now taking place on the French Riviera. This year, India is the festival's guest of honour, and many artists have travelled to France to participate. Thakur unveiled the poster for the 53rd edition of the (IFFI International Film Festival of India) in Cannes and opened the India Pavilion, according to a report by News18.

The Information and Broadcasting minister announced huge incentives to stimulate international film production in India while speaking to delegates at the Indian Pavillion at Cannes.

Co-production incentives of up to Rs 2 crore and international film shooting incentives of up to Rs 2.5 crore have been announced. "Indian cinema is a story of human talent, triumph and the trajectory of New India. Cinema has emerged as an instrument of our soft power in the last seven decades" Anurag Thakur stated.

"Indian cinema, an instrument of soft power, has made the world know India better." remarked Indian Ambassador to France, Shri Jawed Ashraf.

The 11-member Indian delegation led by Thakur walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named the 'Country of honour' at the Marche du Film, the festival's economic equivalent. Traditional Rajasthani Manganiyar singer Mame Khan was the first folk performer to perform on the red carpet for the Indian contingent at Cannes.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur, together with music master A R Rahman, composer Ricky Kej, lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, and veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, walked the red carpet to attend the screening of French director Michel Hazanavicius' opening film 'Coupez' (Final Cut).

When actresses Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde came up to perform the ghoomar at the Indian Pavillion launch, Mame Khan stood up to perform the ghoomar . Cannes was a true celebration of Indian culture.

Musical maestros, renowned film creators, and performers who represent a kaleidoscope of variety from many areas, languages, and mainstream and OTT-led films were among the 10 celebrities that joined the minister. The team included ambassadors from regional theatres, delivering a message to the globe that India, which has 25 regional film industries, has a wide range of flavours and styles to offer in terms of film production. Actor and producer R Madhavan who has appeared in films in six languages, and Telugu celebrities Tamannah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde were among the delegation members.

India is also the 'Country of honour' during 'Cannes Next,' where five new startups will get the chance to pitch to the audiovisual sector. The Animation Day networking event will include ten experts. The World Premiere of Madhavan's film ‘Rocketry', which will be shown at the Palais des Festivals on May 19, will be a key highlight of India's participation in this edition of the Cannes Film Festival.