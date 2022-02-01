Can Indian Filmmakers Learn From Hollywood’s Political Biopics To Master This Genre?

In Bollywood, we have hardly ever been able to get this genre of political biopics correctly. Baring aside a few films like ‘Thalaivii’, ‘Thackeray’, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, ‘Sardar’, and a handful of others, most of the time, the Indian political films try to skirt away from legal issues by making the story based on fictional characters. This is surely one genre where Indian filmmakers need to take a cue from Hollywood and try to tell compelling and thrilling narratives of the lives of our Indian politicians.

Contrary to Bollywood, Hollywood filmmakers have been making films on political leaders since the start of cinema. They’ve never shied away from depicting what’s happening in various political scenarios from the lives of these political leaders. Let’s go down memory lane and have a look at some of the most memorable political biopics from the west, which surely can be a starting point for Indian filmmakers to think about making similar stories on our politicians.

Actor Christian Bale completely transformed his looks in ‘Vice’ (2018) to play former US Vice President Dick Cheney. It's a deep dive into the life of the powerful Cheney, who is admired by some but despised by many - on both sides of the political line. This comedy-drama, directed by filmmaker Adam McKay, was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

‘Darkest Hour’ (2017) earned actor Gary Oldman his lone Academy Award for Best Actor. Oldman excels as Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. When it comes to stepping into the shoes of Winston Churchill, Oldman accomplishes it quite comfortably. His rendition is stunning in its sincerity.

‘Chappaquiddick’ (2017) gives an account of the tragic Chappaquiddick event. Actor Jason Clarke gives a strong performance as the late US Senator Ted Kennedy. Reportedly, Kennedy was at fault for a vehicle accident that killed passenger Mary Jo Kopechne. Kennedy was tormented by the experience for the rest of his life, and it is beautifully conveyed in this film. Even though the film is a lesser-known gem, it manages to give you an insight into how a political mind works even at its worst mental state.

‘LBJ’ (2016) by filmmaker Rob Reiner depicts the early days of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency, following the killing of the then US President John F. Kennedy. The movie received positive reviews, however, it should be noted that this is one of actor Woody Harrelson's most underappreciated onscreen portrayals and one that itself deserves to be recognised.

In ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ (2013), a film based on South African President Thabo Mbeki's book of the same name, actor Idris Elba takes on the role of Nelson Mandela. The film spans Mandela's life and does an excellent job of illustrating his perilous but eventually successful path. Idris Elba employs a more modern style that takes some getting accustomed to, yet it still works.

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis has three Best Actor Oscars, the most recent of which he received for ‘Lincoln’ (2012). Playing Abraham Lincoln is both appealing and, clearly, difficult for even the finest performers. Day-Lewis is among them. While his performance is excellent, the entire production, which focuses on his later years, is excellent - from the script to the graphics to the execution – everything is on point, which makes this a must-watch for anyone attempting to make this genre.

In ‘Game Change’ (2012) actress Julianne Moore performs admirably as vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin in the film based on the book of the same name. Actor Woody Harrelson, who plays Republican campaign strategist Steve Schmidt, is also excellent. Palin's narrative is still relevant now because of the current political atmosphere. ‘Game Change’ is a fascinating look at Palin's desire for power and the spotlight.

Filmmaker Oliver Stone likes narrating stories about former presidents of the United States. With ‘W’ (2008), he goes up against then US President George W. Bush. Actor Josh Brolin was allegedly not the first option for the role of Bush, but he does more than a respectable job in what is effectively a visual biography. We should also give a huge thumbs up to actor Richard Dreyfuss, who played Vice President Cheney really well despite reports of him clashing with Stone throughout the process of filmmaking.

Actor Sean Penn earned his second Best Actor Oscar for this performance in ‘Milk’ (2008) as the San Francisco homosexual rights campaigner, Harvey Milk, who was a political pathfinder for openly gay individuals. While filmmaker Gus Van Sant wonderfully tells Harvey Milk's heroic and heartbreaking narrative, it's Penn's performance that brings it all to life and gives possibly the most unforgettable appearance of his career.

In ‘Queen’ (2006), the great actress Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II, who struggles with United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair and Prince Charles over how to properly grieve the loss of Princess Diana, who is no longer a member of the royal family. Mirren was rightfully acclaimed for her performance, but actor Michael Sheen more than holds his own when portraying Blair's complicated psyche.

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola's directing work has been hit or miss over the years, and her portrayal of Queen Marie Antoinette in ‘Marie Antoinette’ (2006) has received mixed reviews. However, in the major role, actress Kirsten Dunst gives a stellar performance as we discover more about the fiery queen throughout the events leading up to the French Revolution. Visually, the film is pretty remarkable and, for a historical work, quite relevant even in today’s time.

Actress Cate Blanchett's performance as Queen Elizabeth I in ‘Elizabeth’ (1998) catapulted her to international stardom. The film focuses on Elizabeth's early reign, how she came to be queen, and the challenges she encountered from her opponents. While the movie was aesthetically stunning, it is Blanchett's performance that will stay with you the longest. She was awarded a Golden Globe for the film.

While ‘Nixon’ (1995) was not a box-office hit, filmmaker Oliver Stone's portrayal of the enigmatic President Richard Nixon earned favourable reviews. With actor Anthony Hopkins in the lead, Stone aims to go deep within the man and demonstrate to viewers just how complex a personality he was, not just as a politician, but as a person beyond the headlines. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards.

Malcolm X was not an official politician, but he was a political force as a civil and human rights fighter. Most notably as the Nation of Islam's spokesman. Actor Denzel Washington plays the titular character in ‘Malcolm X’ (1992) and was nominated for an Academy Award. The film, directed by filmmaker Spike Lee, does an excellent job at presenting significant moments in Malcolm X's life.

In ‘Gandhi’ (1982) actor, Ben Kingsley won one of the film's eight Oscars for his performance as the historic leader of the non-cooperative Indian independence struggle. It was also nominated for Best Picture. Kingsley's portrayal of Gandhi remains one of the best in cinema history, and it continues to captivate viewers even today. His performance is taught in varied acting schools on how to approach a political character, and play it with subtlety and utter grace.

These are just a few examples, and the list could go on forever. However, what’s common in all these Hollywood films is that there was barely any whitewashing of image for any of the political figures. If their lives were twisted and screwed up, they had been represented in that exact way onscreen – a thing which Indian filmmakers surely should make a note of. Staying true to the life of the political figure and giving audiences a thrilling tale to make them be on the edge-of-their-seats is something that goes a long way towards making a political biopic perfect.

Lastly, getting the perfect casting isn’t always possible, but ensuring that the actor who finally signs on actually puts in his cent percent to portraying the character perfectly. Let’s hope we get to see some great political biopics coming up in the near future from Bollywood as well.