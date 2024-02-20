Art & Entertainment

Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show: Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Jagger, Liberty Ross Flaunt Their Style Statement

Experience the glamour of Burberry's Winter 2024 Fashion Show with icons Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Jagger and Liberty Ross showcasing the latest trends. Dive into the chic world of high fashion and style statements that captivated the runway. Click to read more about the event that's defining this season's luxury fashion narrative.

February 20, 2024

Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Jagger, Liberty Ross Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The who’s who of the fashion world were present at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London. Some of the biggest names in fashion like Naomi Campbell, Liberty Ross, Elizabeth Jagger and many others came down to attend the event.

The event is surely something that's defining this season's luxury fashion narrative. Here’s taking a glance at all that went down at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show:

1/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

M Huncho poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

2/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Liberty Ross poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

3/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Little Simz poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

4/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation for the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

5/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation for the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

6/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jourdan Dunn poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

7/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation for the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

8/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Jagger poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

9/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Naomi Campbell wears a creation for the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

10/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Taylor Hill poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

11/11
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show
Burberry Winter 2024 Fashion Show Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Chase Sui Wonders poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Winter 2024 fashion show in London.

