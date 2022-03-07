BTS Members Junkook And V Deny Rumours Of Fight During V Live

Members of popular Korean boy band, BTS, Jin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook denied rumours of a tiff between them. They spoke to their fans, also known as ARMY, to clear the doubt.

A few days before their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’—Seoul in-person concert, the four members conducted a V Live session, where the four talked about the concert and personal lives, Jin teased Junkook and V of having a fight.

Junkook and V responded to Jin’s statement. V said, “No we never fight.” Junkook replied, “When did we fight?”

Hearing both the members Jin then said, “I just tried to start a rumour.”

V responded to this, “We never once fought we always just get scolded together.”

J-Hope then responded to V calling the later and Junkook as “fire and water to each other”.

🐹 V & JK had a fight earlier

🐯 No we never fight

🐰 when did we fight?

🐹 This is how you make a rumor

🐿 you two are water and fire each other

🐯 I need fire

🐰 I need water

🐹 you guys will never separate

🐯 according to a fortuneteller, i need fire pic.twitter.com/bo2xo4kRHR — ☻ (@TIGERBUNNlES) March 6, 2022

The members further in the live talked about the Seoul concert. The four talked about being healthy and fit for the concert. On this Jin joked, “Yeah, I think we should be so careful that we shouldn't even come to practice.”

When the members were reading fan comments, one of them mentioned that Jin's hair had grown long. Jin replied that his hair is a part of his body, and part of the reason he's so good-looking, when J-Hope asked why he covered his "good-looking face."

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS will perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13. They will also continue to perform in Las Vegas as part of the ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ concert. They'll perform on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.