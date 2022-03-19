Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
BTS: Junkook Reveals Why He Changed Instagram Username

Jungkook, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, discussed why he changed his Instagram username, reacted to a fan's marriage proposal for Suga, and revealed whether he plans to dye his hair.

BTS Member Junkook Instagram - @ jungkook.97

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 8:07 pm

Popular South Korean boy band, BTS member, Junkook held a Q&A session, “What Should I do Right Now?”, on Instagram on Friday (March 18) where he has revealed the reason for his Instagram username change and answered various questions posted by the band’s fans, also known as ARMY.

Junkook recently changed his username from 'abcdefghi lmnopqrstuvwxyz' to 'jungkook.97'. The group's youngest member also responded to several ARMY who forwarded a marriage proposal to BTS' member Suga, discussed a boxing match with V, and inquired about changing his hair colour.

A fan on Instagram questioned the singer, “Tell us why Jungkookie changed his ID!” to which the singer replied, “Because it was too long…”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

Jungkook responded to a fan's suggestion that he should go 'boxing with Taehyungie (V) hyung (brother)'. He funnily said, “He’s no match for me.”

Another fan during the session wrote, “Yoongi-yah (Suga), please marry me.” Answering the fan, Junkook said, “Hello, I’m Yoongi?”

The fan popular was also asked if he had plans to dye his hair, to which the singer replied, “I don’t have any plans [to dye my hair] yet.”

The singer also responded to other fans questions through Instagram sessions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

Jungkook made his Instagram debut in December of last year, alongside other BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. The BTS member has a current fan base of 34.7 million followers and is active on social media. He often shares clips from his dance sessions, boxing workouts, and recording sessions. He had also shared a number of photos from the group's recent Seoul concert, ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage’.

