BTS' Jung Kook Returns To Instagram Amid Military Service, Opens An Account For His Pet Dog Bam

While BTS’ member Jung Kook had deleted his personal Instagram account, he’s back on the social media platform, all thanks to his furry friend, Bam! The ‘Seven’ crooner surprised everyone by returning to the platform on the evening of April 14. However, this time, he didn’t create a new account for himself. Instead, he made one for his beloved dog, Bam.
Since he’s currently fulfilling his mandatory military services in the South Korean Army, any and all updates from the BTS member garner excitement among his fans. So, naturally, when he announced the delightful news on Weverse, fans quickly switched social media platforms and followed the newly created pet account.
He wrote, “I can’t brag about myself right now so I’m going to brag about my baby. Have a fun ‘night’ from now on, @bowwow_bam.” Within hours, the singer posted the most adorable pictures of his baby Doberman, and the account currently has 3 million followers. The best part is that the ‘Standing Next to You’ crooner decided to keep the comment section open for everyone to read and share their thoughts.
Interestingly, Bam’s account is probably managed by Jung Kook himself, considering that the name in the bio reads ‘Bam’s dad.’ The bio reads, “Have a good BAM.” Bam can also be read as night in Korean.
Fans have already flooded the comments section, with “Jungkook came home” already trending on X.
Take a look at some of the adorable posts shared by the band’s golden maknae on Bam’s Instagram account below.
Jung Kook was the last member of BTS to go away to fulfil his mandatory military service alongside his band mate Jimin on December 12, 2023. Both the vocalists of the band joined the military together as buddy soldiers. The septet is expected to make a grand comeback in June 2025.