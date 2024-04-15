BTS' Jung Kook Returns To Instagram Amid Military Service, Opens An Account For His Pet Dog Bam

He wrote, “I can’t brag about myself right now so I’m going to brag about my baby. Have a fun ‘night’ from now on, @bowwow_bam.” Within hours, the singer posted the most adorable pictures of his baby Doberman, and the account currently has 3 million followers. The best part is that the ‘Standing Next to You’ crooner decided to keep the comment section open for everyone to read and share their thoughts.