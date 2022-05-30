BTS Heads To The US To Meet President Joe Biden

South Korean pop band, BTS, is all set to meet US President Joe Biden. Band member, Jungkook, left on May 28, while the rest of the six members left on May 29 for the US. Dispatch shared a video of the members at the airport and ARMYs cannot get enough of sleepy Jimin clinging to V.

The band members also took to Korean social media site, Weverse, to share the posts of themselves in the flight. BTS will meet the US President to talk on anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage month on May 31.

The White House released a statement which read, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Previously, the KPOP band has collaborated with UNICEF for ‘Love Myself’ which is an anti-violence campaign. They even performed at the United Nations General Assembly in 2021. They committed to help promote the UN goals for 2030 including ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.