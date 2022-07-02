Bruce Willis Wanted To Keep Working On Randall Emmett's Films Despite Aphasia

Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis is undergoing treatment for aphasia. An attorney for the 'Die Hard' actor recently revealed that he wanted to continue starring in filmmaker Randall Emmett's movies following his aphasia diagnosis, reports Newsweek.

It was announced in March that Willis, 67, is stepping away from acting after his diagnosis with the condition. Aphasia can impair language by impacting the "production or comprehension" of speech and the ability to read or write, according to the American National Aphasia Association.

The Los Angeles Times recently published a lengthy feature that listed a host of allegations against Emmett, which he has denied.

Newsweek further states that the report also revealed that Willis continued to work with frequent collaborator Emmett amid his ongoing health issues.

Responding to the report, Willis' attorney, Martin Singer, told the publication in a statement, "My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work."



"Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed," the attorney added. "That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

[With Inputs From IANS]