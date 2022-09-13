Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Film Rakes In Moolah, To Cross Rs 175 Crore In Week 1

Director Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has managed to pass the first Monday test at the box office. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 2:03 pm

Ayan Mukerji's big-budget fantasy drama ‘Brahmastra’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is raking in moolah as it has collected over Rs 143 crore in India and around Rs 65 crore in overseas markets. The film has managed to collect Rs 16 crore nett on Monday (day 4) in all versions, as compared to Rs 41-42 crore on Sunday (day 3). 

The film hit the silver screens on September 9 in Hindi, and four other languages--Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Star Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Brahmastra follows the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a man with special powers as he ventures on a journey with Isha (Alia) in order to stop evil forces from destroying the world. Director S S Rajamouli is presenting ‘Brahmastra’ in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

As for the Hindi version of the film, ‘Brahmastra’ saw a drop of 55 percent on Monday as it collected around Rs 14 crore nett. “The film did see better holds in mass pockets, but this is more to do with the fact that these places have fewer cinemas with big ticket price drops on Monday and with the big films they generally hold better till Wednesday,” a Box Office India report stated. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Now with day 1 business at Rs 31 crore, day 2 at Rs 35 crore, day 3 at Rs 38.5 crore and day 4 at Rs 14 crore nett, the Hindi version of the film now stands at Rs 108 crore, and it look likes the film will cross Rs 175 crore mark in all languages by the end of the first week.

“The four day total in all formats is around Rs 124 crore nett across India as regional versions collect Rs 15.50 crore nett which is a record for Hindi film,” the report added. 

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ayan Mukerji informed on Instagram saying that ‘Brahmastra’ has minted Rs 225 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening weekend. ‘Brahmastra’ was reportedly produced on a budget of over ₹410 crore.

