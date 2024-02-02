Brad Pitt Reportedly In Talks To Star In Quentin Tarantino's Last Directorial Titled 'The Movie Critic'

Hollywood sensation Brad Pitt is set to reunite with renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for the director’s tenth and final film, ‘The Movie Critic,’ according to Deadline.
Tarantino has kept details of ‘The Movie Critic’ under wraps, but sources suggest that the film is set in southern California in the 1970s and draws inspiration from a skeptical movie critic Tarantino read in his youth. He revealed that the film is “based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”
During his appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Tarantino avoided questions about ‘The Movie Critic,’ telling the anticipating audience that, “I can’t tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”
He had also stated that he wants the lead role to be played by “somebody in the 35-year-old ball park” and “a new leading man for me.” He also described the movie’s lead character as “a very good critic” who was “cynical as hell.”
The ‘Fight Club’ actor’s involvement in the Tarantino project remains uncertain, as he is working on an untitled Joseph Kosinski film and ‘Wolfs’ for the majority of the year. If Pitt joins ‘The Movie Critic,’ filming is then expected to begin either later this year or in early 2025. Several details about the film, such as distribution and the associated studio, are yet to be revealed.
Tarantino, renowned for drawing top-tier actors to his projects, is anticipated to have a star-studded cast for ‘The Movie Critic.’ Curiosity is peaking among fans to see who would be starring in this project, especially considering it might be their last opportunity to feature in the filmmaker's production.
The ‘Pulp Fiction’ director has previously lauded Pitt as “one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars.” Brad Pitt and Tarantino have joined hands before on 2009’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ for which Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. And if these reports are confirmed to be true, this will be their third and possibly, last collaboration.