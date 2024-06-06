Art & Entertainment

'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a bookworm going by her latest update on social media, where she shared that she is reading her seventh book.

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a bookworm going by her latest update on social media, where she shared that she is reading her seventh book.

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the book "King of Wrath" by the bestselling author Ana Huang. "Once you start reading there's no going back… moving to my seventh book now. So exciting," Rashmika said. On the workfront, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa: The Rule", which is directed by Sukumar. Most recently, the second track titled "Sooseki" from the film was dropped. It is picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram Stories
Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The track is composed by National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad and Shreya Ghoshal has lent her vocal prowess. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Fahadh Faasil in Sukumar's directorial, which is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15. She then has "The Girlfriend" by filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, who in March 30, shared that Rashmika dubbed in five languages, including Malayalam, for the first time for the teaser of the film, which is touted to be a one-of-a-kind love story.

The male lead is yet to be announced. Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar's historical drama film "Chhava", set on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. --IANS dc/khz

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nearly 50% Of Winners Facing Criminal Cases, 2 MPs Charged For Rape
  2. Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra, Likely To Hit Mumbai By June 10: IMD
  3. JK BJP Chief Counters Omar Abdullah's Remarks On LG, Says He Worked Hard For Region's Prosperity
  4. Gandhi, Ambedkar, Shivaji Statues Shifted Within Parliament Premises, Cong Slams Move
  5. Day In Pics: June 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  2. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  3. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
  4. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
  5. Aditya Datt On Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap Sharing Screen In ‘Bad Cop’: Their Offscreen Bond Made It Smoother
Sports News
  1. Indonesia Open 2024 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals; Farewell To Treesa-Gayatri
  2. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 WC: Skipper Masaba Savors Team's First Victory, Salutes Supporters
  3. Canada Vs Ireland, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 13: When, Where To Watch
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: India's Trophy Drought Due To Mindset, Not Talent, Ponting Suggests
  5. Natasa Stankovic’s Latest Post Of Agastya Pandya Will Assure You That Things Are Alright Between Her And Hardik Pandya
World News
  1. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  2. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  3. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  4. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
  5. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: Modi's Swearing-In Likely On June 9; Chirag Paswan Says Oppn 'Can Make Failed Attempts' To Approach NDA Allies
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win