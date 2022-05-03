Blac Chyna Loses $100 Million Defamation Case Against Kardashian-Jenners

The Kardashian-Jenners were busy attending Met Gala 2022 and on the other hand, the jury announced their verdict in Blac Chyna’s defamation case against them worth $100 million. The Kardashian-Jenners won the suit and owe no damages to Chyna. The jury concluded that none of the Kardashian-Jenners defamed Chyna in any way.

For the unversed, Chyna had accused the family of convincing the network to cancel ‘Rob & Chyna’ series. Chyna is Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancee and has a 5-year-old daughter, Dream, with him. ‘Rob & Chyna’ aired for one season on E! In 2016 and was the base of Chyna’s suit. She claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family falsely told the producers that Chyna violently attacked Rob Kardashian in 2016.

During the trial, Kardashian-Jenners explained that even though the show’s filming was continuous it was never greenlit for another season. Chyna claimed that Kris Jenner was the mastermind behind cancelling the show. Meanwhile, the family told that the show ended because Rob and Chyna broke up and their relationship was the premise, so the show couldn’t go on without them.

According to Variety, the deliberations lasted for 2 days and the jury found that the Kardashian-Jenners, “often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case.” As per the AP, which writes “that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show.”

The 10-day trial saw a presentation of messages and emails that had negative talks about Chyna and Kardashian-Jenners telling E! That they might stop ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ if Chyna was involved. Khloe Kardashian’s one text read, “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

The Kardashian-Jenners occupied the first row at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse mostly in the relatively low-key trial. It only generated moderate speculations as compared to the other celebrity legal cases. The trial saw testimonies of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and producers from E!.

The case’s base was Chyna’s 2017 suit that accused Rob Kardashian of abusive nature and held Kardashian-Jenners responsible for cancelling Chyna’s TV show. Chyna had put claims of defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence and interference with prospective economic relations. The same year, Kardashian-Jenners retorted by saying Chyna was the one who attacked Rob Kardashian.

Last week, Rob Kardashian opened up about the abuse from Chyna in his testimony. “She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol,” said Kardashian. Replying to this, Chyna said that she was being ‘silly’ and pointing the gun was a ‘joke’. The Kardashian-Jenners aimed to dismiss all of Chyna’s claims and their attorney Michael G. Rhodes, said Chyna’s claims “were absurd because there was no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony that would support them.”

The judge however called out Chyna’s claims saying that her attorney, Lynne Ciani, did not provide any statement that proved that Kim Kardashian was defaming Chyna. The other claims were still on the table for the jury to deliberate on.